Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed International Paper Co (IP) Stake by $495,926; As Bp Plc (BP) Share Price Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Position by $727,130

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 16,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 50,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 9.63M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS CO. DOESN’T PLAN TO SET CUSTOMER EMISSIONS TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Former BP CEO Lord Browne Joins Windward’s Board to Extend Startup’s Lead in Maritime Risk Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS BP AND RELIANCE SANCTION SECOND PHASE OF INTEGRATED KG D6 DEVELOPMENT’; 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 10,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 11,955 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 4.04M shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares to 189,693 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,985 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40M for 7.47 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

