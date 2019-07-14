Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $370,735 as Share Value Declined; Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $17.73 Million

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, down from 22,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 199,582 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

