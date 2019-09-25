Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $386,536 as Shares Declined; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Market Valuation Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 583,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.15 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 358,616 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reaves W H And Inc accumulated 1.24% or 523,507 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 94,600 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 365,644 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 224,999 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,608 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 12,583 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 30 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 1.41M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability Company reported 4,978 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Co reported 4,200 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.88% or 195,436 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication reported 21,639 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.35M shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 286,297 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $146.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 118,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,273 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “T-Mobile Goes Big for Hispanic Heritage Month 2019! – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “T-Mobile is the Only Wireless Provider to Offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln accumulated 74,156 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Agf Invs Inc stated it has 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conning has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwich Mgmt Inc owns 14,071 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts has 9,464 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howard Mngmt invested in 79,192 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Guild Mgmt reported 3.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Pension Ser accumulated 4.15M shares. Blair William Il accumulated 528,006 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has 12,291 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Haverford Financial Incorporated accumulated 69,657 shares. Ohio-based Dean Inv Associates Ltd Company has invested 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,324 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated.