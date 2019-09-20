Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut as Share Value Declined; Bristol (BMY) Stake Held by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 8.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 10.46 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 51,854 shares. Agf Invests Inc reported 1.25 million shares stake. Mirador Capital Partners LP has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabalex Capital Lc reported 150,000 shares. Blume Cap Management owns 2,355 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 51,756 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Telos Mngmt Incorporated invested in 11,078 shares. First City Cap Mngmt invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ajo Lp reported 1.88M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Communications Ltd Llc accumulated 43,350 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chemical Financial Bank reported 0.17% stake. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,038 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has 211,261 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82 billion for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.21% or 21,413 shares in its portfolio. Cim Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,427 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 67,618 shares. Destination Wealth holds 1.47% or 347,786 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 14.07 million shares. Grace & White Ny has 0.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc has 7,991 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 2.67M are owned by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.51% or 121,571 shares. 28,373 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company. Moreover, West Coast Financial Limited Company has 1.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 79,290 shares. 719,958 were reported by Hm Payson Com. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Company holds 82,258 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 133,570 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd holds 103,277 shares.