Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Stake in Extra Space Storage Reit (EXR) Decreased by $679,326 as Share Price Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Upped Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 2.79M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit (EXR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 1.77 million shares traded or 104.73% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Real Estate Stocks Still Worth Buying as Interest Rates Rise – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Extra Space (EXR) Stock Now – zacks.com” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Tiny REIT Could Deliver Big Returns – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage Inc. to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amer Century accumulated 452,679 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 97 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 10,464 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). United Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 62,581 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 201,057 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com reported 3,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd owns 57,625 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 5,820 shares. Sei holds 324,987 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.34% or 2.04 million shares. Cibc Ww owns 6,636 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $255,167 activity.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares to 221,393 shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

