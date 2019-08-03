Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Cut as Shares Rose; As Lowe’s (LOW) Share Price Declined, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut by $1.59 Million Its Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 5,910 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 8,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Making the Case for Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Stock – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.35% or 586,127 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 26,052 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Canandaigua Bankshares Com invested in 0.49% or 23,150 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 58,161 shares. Goelzer Mngmt has 34,670 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.28% or 903,999 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 25,391 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 910,800 shares. 35,635 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Lc. Horrell Inc owns 31,313 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc has 6,795 shares. S&Co holds 7,801 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd accumulated 1% or 98,371 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 882,190 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Natl Bank stated it has 6,337 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,179 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assoc Incorporated has invested 1.63% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New England Rech And Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 20,888 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4,074 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 54,200 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Heartland Consultants invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). F&V Cap Ltd has 35,425 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,400 shares stake. 175,366 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Co holds 18,296 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,294 shares. Brown Advisory has 133,955 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dallas Zoo Partners with Kimberly-Clark Professional to Keep Nitrile Gloves out of Landfills – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.