Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Position in General Mls (GIS) Decreased by $302,277; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Position in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, down from 235,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 23,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 80,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

