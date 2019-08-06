Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Wabtec (WAB) Holding as Market Value Rose; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Tobam Has Raised Stake

Tobam increased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 60,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 314,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.45M, up from 253,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $248.49. About 186,192 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,286 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 14,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 603,129 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 58,328 shares to 246,825 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,997 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

