Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Nucor (NUE) Holding as Shares Declined; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Addenda Capital Has Raised Its Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 18,292 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 25,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 72,816 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 68,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Co Na owns 503,155 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 344,412 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Td Asset Management owns 436,062 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 98,787 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. 90,010 are held by Macquarie. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 29,910 shares. James Invest holds 105,602 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Allstate Corp holds 0.09% or 54,098 shares in its portfolio. 371,655 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Ab. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 30.45 million shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,517 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 4.89 million shares. Fincl Bank accumulated 9,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $303.76M for 12.17 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

