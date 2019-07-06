Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $366,450 as Market Valuation Declined; Valley National Advisers Has Lifted Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,471 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 131.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 18,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 295,757 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,863 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. The insider Bonomo Charles sold 601 shares worth $49,889. $1.05M worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by POLLI GREGORY on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, January 25 KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 1,180 shares.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Supply Co. Receives Patent For Technology And Process That Helps Manufacturing Customers Document Operational Cost Savings – PRNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In This Bargain Rich Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 142,279 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.16% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Element Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 13,378 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). The California-based Lpl Fin Ltd has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,438 shares. Axa has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 54,646 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Glenmede Com Na holds 976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin owns 201,733 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 133,530 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. PEREZ ARNALDO also sold $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, January 11.