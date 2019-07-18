Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) as Share Price Declined; As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Tirschwell & Loewy Decreased Its Holding by $490,984

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77M, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 114,259 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,365 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 670,183 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

