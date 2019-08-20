Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Its Wabtec (WAB) Position by $454,133; Stock Value Rose; Harvey Partners Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position by $376,000; Shares Rose

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,286 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 14,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 1.75M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript)

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 5,265 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Wins Patent Lawsuits Against Chinese Manufacturers – PRNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Cap Management Ii Lp owns 1.38% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 2.59M shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 274,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 396,952 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 40,525 shares. Firsthand Capital stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 305,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Com holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 15,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Com Il invested in 33,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Investors has 0.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 636,772 shares. Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 2.81% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 15,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 26,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Speece Thorson Cap Gru has 1.51% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 74,265 shares. Sage Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Duncker Streett And Co holds 323 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,666 are held by Jane Street Lc. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 101 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Co has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6 shares. Hikari Ltd stated it has 196,770 shares. Envestnet Asset has 60,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whitnell & Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wabtec (WAB) Appoints President & CEO Rafael Santana and Ann Klee to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.