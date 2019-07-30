Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $316,240 as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Lifted by Regents Of The University Of California

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 3,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 40,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T

