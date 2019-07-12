Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Coca (KO) Position by $455,860; As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.04M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: China Distance Education, Baidu, YY, Ctrip.com and Alibaba – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Methode Electronics (MEI) Q4 Earnings Lag, Sales Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAR Corp (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRECIOUS-Gold gains on U.S.-China trade jitters, rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Bookings Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Company holds 1.68 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advisors reported 75,943 shares. Boys Arnold Co invested in 0.96% or 136,650 shares. The Georgia-based Marco Investment Llc has invested 3.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fred Alger Incorporated reported 32,346 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 14,706 shares. Gideon Capital holds 0.19% or 11,354 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Service Lta reported 431,211 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 37,703 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 5.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jane Street Group Llc holds 0.05% or 625,056 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 382,984 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.