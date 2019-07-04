Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Position in Carnival (CCL) as Valuation Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Rose While Brighton Jones Upped Its Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,471 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.52 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 398.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares. KRUSE STEIN also sold $364,082 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, January 11.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.56 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has 75,504 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 8,564 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 7,961 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.54M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 54,144 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.05% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Delphi Ma holds 1.24% or 26,374 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 8,542 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 91,751 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 771,134 shares. Naples Global Advsr owns 19,672 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 24,722 shares. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp owns 2,348 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company owns 332,180 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0.2% or 20.49M shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 2,854 shares. Telos Mngmt Inc holds 0.83% or 21,673 shares. Evermay Wealth Lc reported 3,640 shares stake. Private Trust Company Na accumulated 9,476 shares. Dean Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 23,797 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation invested 1.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lord Abbett Company Lc holds 0.13% or 321,400 shares. Community Bancorporation Na reported 5,308 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 4,830 shares.

