Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $302,277 as Market Valuation Rose; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hourglass Capital Has Lifted Position

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 45,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 23,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34M shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 28,285 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 3,175 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 61,587 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 2.87M shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co accumulated 324,790 shares. 20,297 are owned by Navellier And Assoc. Azimuth Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 45,663 shares. Johnson Financial Grp owns 21,010 shares. 62,545 are held by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. 1.77M were reported by First Tru Advsrs L P. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hightower Advisors Limited Co reported 568,344 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.09% or 4,889 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.37M shares stake. Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt has 7,135 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 3,309 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 114,720 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 46,946 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 1.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,355 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 26,207 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has 35,461 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,799 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 46,111 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested in 0.23% or 10,985 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc has 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,225 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 75,181 are held by Dodge Cox. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares to 41,862 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,345 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).