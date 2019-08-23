Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering PG&E (PCG)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,175 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 18,604 shares with $2.60M value, down from 20,779 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $338.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 11.34M shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG\u0026E has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 42.98% above currents $11.19 stock price. PG\u0026E had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PCG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. See PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc reported 2.52 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc holds 262,627 shares or 7.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arga Mngmt LP has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Mgmt stated it has 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 2% or 96,415 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,370 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp reported 1,627 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 214,906 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 471,991 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Randolph Communications Incorporated has 4.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 150,619 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 8,092 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 2.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 16.67% above currents $128.08 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 4.28 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 22/03/2018 – PG&E'S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG)