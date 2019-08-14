Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $494,874 as Shares Declined; Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 25,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 19.21 million shares traded or 410.60% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Will Have Exclusive ‘First Look’ Rights on Projects Developed by Noah, Day Zero; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.