Security Capital Research & Management Has Boosted Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $8.14 Million; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba (BABA) by $402,038

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $172.37. About 8.09M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $565.91. About 253,365 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ask a Fool: Could Any Stocks Actually Benefit From a Long-Term Trade War? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A REIT Fund Checks Out of Hotels – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MFA Financial Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.05% Yield (MFA) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Unitil, Alliant Energy, MGM, Mid-America Apartment, Brixmor and AvalonBay – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern reported 1.20 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York-based Eii has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Strs Ohio accumulated 147,526 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 56,705 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp has 592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 3.35% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,935 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tcw Group holds 1.5% or 346,190 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,564 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 378,980 shares to 111,905 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 36,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,475 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).