Security Capital Research & Management Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Has Boosted by $8.14 Million; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $5.06 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68 million, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 43,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 405,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.82 million, down from 448,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital Inc reported 947 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 262,155 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,333 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 521 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 6,955 shares. Assetmark owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 12,806 shares stake. Davidson Inv Advsr owns 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,261 shares. Moreover, Interest has 0.31% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,118 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Llc holds 29,800 shares. Swiss State Bank has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 303,309 shares. Franklin Res owns 468,182 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 24,038 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PennyMac Financial Services, 1st Constitution Bancorp, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Computer Task Group and City Office REIT – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York REIT Liquidating LLC Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Declaration of Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.10M shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $42.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 454,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 12.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Advisory has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 283,109 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt reported 168,957 shares stake. Third Point Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 37,287 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas accumulated 129,564 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 2.14% or 38,864 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,015 were reported by Advisory Serv. Weatherstone invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Services Inc holds 147,359 shares. 17,984 are held by Orrstown Serv. Hm Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 19,578 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.