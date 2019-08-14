Security Capital Research & Management Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH); Walthausen & Company Has Lifted Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Holding by $947,540

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 15.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 63,040 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 92,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 8,407 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares to 296,842 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 558,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,180 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.65 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc owns 5,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Marshall Wace Llp reported 20,423 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.08% or 553,559 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Strs Ohio reported 81,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 71,813 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 6.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Morgan Stanley owns 124,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 16,022 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quanex Building Products: More Scope For Improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simpson Manufacturing: Priced For Perfect Execution In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “John Rogers Comments on Simpson Manufacturing Co. – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on April 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Own When You Can Rent? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Board Changes – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent: This 6.25% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.