Security Capital Research & Management Increases Position in Prologis (PLD); Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Benin Management Has Decreased by $1.29 Million Its Position

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.52 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares to 446,405 shares, valued at $53.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,450 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

