Security Capital Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake as Market Value Rose; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 497,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 896,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $250. About 360,937 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 183,566 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,457 are held by Raymond James Financial Advisors. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 9,809 shares. 27,100 are owned by Axa. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% or 18,736 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 454,770 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 149,500 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.15% or 435,172 shares. Legal And General Grp Public holds 78,646 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 272,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 13,509 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 495 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Tru Limited Partnership has 101,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cna Finance Corp invested in 21,407 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

