Security Capital Research & Management Trimmed Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Position By $4.86 Million; Shorts at COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (CLEGF) Lowered By 14.53%

COLES GROUP LTD AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) had a decrease of 14.53% in short interest. CLEGF’s SI was 300,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.53% from 351,600 shares previously. It closed at $8.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 93,450 shares as Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO)’s stock declined 19.89%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 959,985 shares with $50.76 million value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Taubman Ctrs Inc now has $2.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 66,723 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Activist Said Likely to Win Enough Votes for Taubman Board Seat; 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $55.69 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taubman Centers has $64 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 40.50% above currents $38.79 stock price. Taubman Centers had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Sandler O’Neill.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 9,730 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 233,994 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 12,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 811,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 114,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 55,118 are held by Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 10,084 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 15,755 shares. Land & Buildings Mgmt Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Mariner Ltd Company reported 10,517 shares. Amer International Grp accumulated 122,226 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 190,996 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has invested 0.08% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 26,474 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $195,550 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5.

More recent Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accsys: A Tiny Company With A Global Reach And Massive Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes Three New Board of Directors Members – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase CUES, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company has market cap of $12.85 billion. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. The firm also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.