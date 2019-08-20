Security Capital Research & Management Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $8.14 Million; Shares Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $555.73. About 251,702 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 214,787 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02 million, up from 197,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 409,027 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,615 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Swiss Natl Bank reported 155,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 77,631 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.66% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 61,937 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. 35 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 560 shares. Carroll Associate Inc reported 1,473 shares stake. Ws Mngmt Lllp stated it has 194,572 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 2.96M shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability invested in 14,748 shares. Qs Llc has invested 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.05% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). American Century Companies has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 15,225 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 42,279 shares to 466,619 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 58,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,072 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.66M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 430 are owned by Pinebridge Lp. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 80,497 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 6,333 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 7,396 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated reported 40,674 shares. Hightower Advsrs owns 1,765 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 398,589 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,036 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 521 shares. Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 127,880 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 1,261 are owned by Davidson Inv Advsrs. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Of Vermont has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 314,775 shares to 659,872 shares, valued at $94.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).