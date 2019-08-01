Security Capital Research & Management Boosted Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $2.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder West Coast Financial Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,549 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 37,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 2.61 million shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Capital Management owns 2.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 134,191 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 3,752 shares. 1,967 are owned by Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak. First Merchants owns 31,613 shares. 311,651 were accumulated by State Bank. North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Ser Gru has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 46,149 shares. 3,412 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Old National National Bank In invested in 6,608 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 189,554 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Endowment Management Lp has 3,250 shares. Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burns J W And Com Inc New York invested 1.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com accumulated 1.21M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 12,533 shares. 7.15 million are held by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Nomura Asset Communications holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 504,172 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oppenheimer & Com has 38,722 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 77,046 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,252 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 666,700 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.11% or 124,893 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Comerica Financial Bank holds 208,466 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.