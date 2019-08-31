Security Capital Research & Management Raised Prologis (PLD) Position by $2.19 Million; Share Value Rose; Sio Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) by $432,477 as Stock Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 144,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 487,635 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,479 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel holds 210,200 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 2.10M shares. Illinois-based Security Cap Rech And has invested 4.71% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brookfield Asset stated it has 1.94 million shares. Wellington Llp reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.11% or 5.46 million shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7.50 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,220 shares. Moreover, Amer Invest Svcs Inc has 0.3% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Smithfield Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cibc World holds 83,472 shares. Cincinnati accumulated 140,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust has 526,484 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.15% stake.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 14,700 shares to 185,450 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 177,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

