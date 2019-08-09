Security Capital Research & Management Has Lowered Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holding by $6.03 Million; Scout Investments Trimmed Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $3.80 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 33,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 113,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, down from 147,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.52. About 468,824 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – SAP Elects Four Members to Supervisory Board in By-Election; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election of New Shareholders’ Representatives; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 08/05/2018 – Moogsoft Announces Open Registration for 2018 AlOps Symposium; 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 177,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.30M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 679,264 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 723,253 shares to 890,717 shares, valued at $33.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war sinks SAP’s Q2; shares -6% – SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 27.37 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.