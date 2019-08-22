Security Capital Research & Management Upped Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $2.19 Million; Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $31.08 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 218,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 222,273 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.77M, down from 441,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 461,258 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 1.47 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 48,545 shares to 73,547 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 47,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 378,980 shares to 111,905 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 7.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.