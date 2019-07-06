Security Capital Research & Management Lowered Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 47,042 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 454,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.99 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 477,831 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. WRI’s profit will be $68.19 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 105,233 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 55,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability accumulated 300 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,457 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 14,808 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 116 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 21,074 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 166,726 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 173,704 shares. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 234,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares to 380,247 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Co holds 8,825 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Venator Capital Mngmt has 2.77% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 103,000 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 567,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 33,175 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 116,547 shares. 13,570 were reported by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,639 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 15,646 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1,811 shares. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Llc has 3.03% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 40,824 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 7,942 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

