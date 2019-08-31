Security Capital Research & Management Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Has Lowered by $31.42 Million; Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Position in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) as Stock Price Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 66,047 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 266,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 446,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.12 million, down from 712,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 645,520 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,017 was bought by MADONNA HARRY. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $29,520 was made by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15. 1,500 shares were bought by Jacobs Lisa R., worth $7,500. 5,000 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares with value of $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 2.32 million shares. Fsi Group Inc Ltd Co holds 2.46% or 434,515 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). D E Shaw & Co holds 0% or 24,923 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 0% or 268,233 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 38,696 shares. Bank Of America De reported 395,581 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 149,394 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 246,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Gru Lc has 12,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 7,561 shares. Wasatch Advsr, Utah-based fund reported 2.78M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 41,455 shares.

