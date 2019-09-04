Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $341,775 as Share Price Rose; Par Capital Management Boosted Its Quinstreet (QNST) Holding by $8.55 Million; Stock Rose

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 190,174 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 33,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 434,085 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,700 are owned by Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt. Tiverton Asset Management Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,229 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Suntrust Banks reported 206,939 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Benedict Finance Advsr invested in 0.82% or 29,714 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc stated it has 6,750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.17% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 1,600 shares stake. Eii Cap Management reported 68,011 shares. 9,239 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust. Fulton Bancshares Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 29,763 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Stevens First Principles Invest has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 19,430 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Counselors owns 6,816 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ventas Commences Tender Offer for 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QuinStreet, Inc. Acquires MyBankTracker.com Nasdaq:QNST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QuinStreet (QNST) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 1.21 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh accumulated 0.1% or 655,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 415,200 shares. Blair William & Il reported 1.22M shares stake. Citigroup holds 80,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 709,271 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 28,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 3,693 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 290,998 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 93,464 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 432,026 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 189,690 shares.