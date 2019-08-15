Security Capital Research & Management Lowered Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stake By $12.53 Million; Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB)’s Sentiment Is 0.61

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.51, from 2.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 17 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 28 reduced and sold their stakes in Nuveen Build America Bond Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.99 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Build America Bond Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% stake. Victory Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,005 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 25,492 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,700 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 4.09 million shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Daiwa Securities Group holds 1.44% or 4.08 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 288,504 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Eii Mgmt Inc reported 21,141 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,800 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Cornerstone Advsr reported 202 shares.

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $600.39 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund for 527,078 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 936,040 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 247,938 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,060 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 51,073 shares traded. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) has risen 3.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.

