Security Capital Research & Management Lowered Its Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Stake by $13.19 Million as Stock Declined; Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Price Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 240,504 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.21 million, down from 247,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 454,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.99 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 1.00 million shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,276 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 175,651 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,024 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd accumulated 55,332 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc stated it has 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ami Invest Inc holds 1,630 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 7,276 were reported by Burns J W & Company Ny. Qci Asset New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 11 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc owns 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 302,790 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 730,127 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 2.90M shares. Hightower Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 290,225 shares. Moreover, Overbrook has 0.53% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,865 shares. Lone Pine Cap Limited Company reported 3.31M shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,564 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).