Security Capital Research & Management Holding in Prologis (PLD) Has Lifted by $2.19 Million as Market Value Rose; New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) Shares Declined While Doheny Asset Management Cut Stake by $2.57 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 200,612 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 160,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 452,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Inve Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 571,477 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,517 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.