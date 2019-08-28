Security Capital Research & Management Maintains Position in Equinix (EQIX); New Amsterdam Partners Has Boosted Holding in Petmed Express (PETS) by $1.24 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68M, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $557.52. About 289,656 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 384,982 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Llc owns 10,661 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,698 shares. Fil Limited holds 114,091 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.71% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 7,346 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 602 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 13 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 1,576 shares. Orrstown Financial Service stated it has 65 shares. 38,796 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Credit Suisse Ag holds 127,880 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.93M were reported by Principal Financial Grp. Rivulet Limited Company invested in 18.26% or 429,100 shares. Skytop Management Limited Liability Company invested 9.75% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 3,925 shares in its portfolio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 89,580 shares to 436,378 shares, valued at $87.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

