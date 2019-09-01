Security Capital Research & Management Maintains Holding in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tdam Usa Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.94M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 25,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 548,695 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 573,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors has 15,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 99,493 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 10.88 million shares. Zimmer Lp holds 2.61M shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Honeywell reported 278,413 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 520,726 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Chem Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Fmr Lc reported 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 2,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trust Investment Advisors owns 1.4% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 62,900 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 306,133 shares. Sun Life accumulated 73,281 shares. 1.42 million were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares to 446,405 shares, valued at $53.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,517 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 484,816 shares. Groesbeck Nj has 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 4.45% or 496,139 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Advsr Limited Com owns 5.80M shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Mngmt reported 3.01% stake. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 583 shares. Barometer Management Incorporated owns 110,950 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Grisanti Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 953 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% or 296,300 shares. Finemark Natl Bank reported 266,623 shares. 64,106 are held by Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv. Adirondack Research And Management Inc has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 8,039 shares to 70,772 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 87,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.