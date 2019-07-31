Security Capital Research & Management Stake in Douglas Emmett (DEI) Has Lowered by $12.53 Million; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position by $12.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 313,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.35 million, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 435,658 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLANS TIMELINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)