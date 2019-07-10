Security Capital Research & Management Decreased Stake in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) by $59.48 Million as Valuation Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Upped Stake by $8.87 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 793,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 313,674 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 2.15M shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year's $0.86 per share. KRC's profit will be $91.88M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

