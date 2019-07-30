Security Capital Research & Management Lifted By $50.17 Million Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position; Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (CIG) Sellers Decreased By 16.12% Their Shorts

Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG) had a decrease of 16.12% in short interest. CIG’s SI was 6.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.12% from 7.87 million shares previously. With 4.71 million avg volume, 1 days are for Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG)’s short sellers to cover CIG’s short positions. The SI to Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.58%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 1.19M shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 51.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG 1Q EBITDA R$1.01B, EST. R$957.7M; 03/04/2018 – CEMIG SAYS CO. IS AT ADVANCED STAGE FOR LIGHT SALE; 17/05/2018 – CEMIG: CORP. REORGANIZATION ON CEMIG GT, ENERGIMP WAS SIGNED; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Cemig may auction fiber optic assets rather than telecom unit; 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 24/05/2018 – Filing of 2017 20-F Form with the SEC

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 127.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc acquired 2.79M shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 4.98 million shares with $94.06 million value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $13.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.53M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. The firm generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 40,025 shares to 349,517 valued at $63.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welltower Inc stake by 36,677 shares and now owns 580,475 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was reduced too.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. LENTZ MICHAEL E bought $4,729 worth of stock or 248 shares.

