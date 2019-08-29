Security Capital Research & Management Boosted Position in Equinix (EQIX); Camarda Financial Advisors Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 17,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.68 million, up from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $553.53. About 259,015 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 314,775 shares to 659,872 shares, valued at $94.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 7.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares to 142 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

