Security Capital Research & Management Position in Macerich Co (MAC) Trimmed by $18.52 Million; As Tetra Tech (TTEK) Share Value Rose, Kames Capital Plc Upped Holding by $5.06 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 85,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 206,457 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 430,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 737,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.97 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.07 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.45M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

