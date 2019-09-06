Security Capital Research & Management Trimmed Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Cut by $838,170 Its Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 68.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.80 million, down from 7.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 71,732 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 231,698 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 237,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 382,748 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,980 shares to 235,797 shares, valued at $61.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 11,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation owns 468,335 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 35.84 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Inc Ne has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 111,487 are owned by Braun Stacey Associates Inc. 21,839 are owned by Dumont & Blake Advisors Llc. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 632,474 shares. American Int Gru owns 1.00 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Gru Incorporated has invested 2.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 1.09% stake. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 481,361 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies reported 5,772 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 12,517 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 112,280 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com. Moneta Inv Advsr reported 71,064 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.13 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

