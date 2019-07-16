Security Capital Research & Management Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $2.19 Million; As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Price Declined, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Lifted by $1.80 Million Its Stake

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 2.02 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 2.15M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street finds blockchain hard to tame after early euphoria – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares to 446,405 shares, valued at $53.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

