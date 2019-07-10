Security Capital Research & Management Upped Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $7.12 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71M, up from 15.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 1.29M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 179,057 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 68 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Finance Mgmt reported 2,600 shares stake. Alphamark Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Com has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Tru Bancorp reported 2.01% stake. 58,840 are held by Hodges Capital Mngmt. North Star Invest Management Corporation invested in 39,007 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Loeb Partners, New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 95,927 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y stated it has 37,933 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 8,321 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 9.78M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 140,087 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.07% or 264,800 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.89% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.98M shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Profund Limited Liability Company owns 14,799 shares. Gideon Capital reported 0.12% stake. 49,520 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Axa owns 2.55M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 16,100 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 177,450 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $39.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 314,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,872 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

