Security Capital Research & Management Decreased Its Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $5.91 Million; As Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Shares Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 123,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.23 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 121,793 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 54,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 94,954 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 149,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 133,169 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.19% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 449,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP invested in 0% or 29,188 shares. Regions Financial reported 14,996 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Weiss Multi reported 214,495 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,812 shares. 54 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 12,714 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 769,534 shares. 86,207 are held by Fund Management Sa. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Menta Cap Ltd Liability invested in 16,787 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

