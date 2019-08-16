Security Capital Research & Management Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Decreased by $44.70 Million; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Decreased Stake

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 314,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 659,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.07 million, down from 974,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 890,961 shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.69 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares to 13,815 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 148,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corp: 9.8%-Yield, Special Dividends And Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares. ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 3,450 shares. Omers Administration reported 3.17 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability owns 548,472 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 346,163 shares. Polar Capital Llp owns 0.11% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 685,000 shares. 515,320 are held by Raymond James & Associate. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company reported 49,340 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport owns 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 91,759 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited reported 0.09% stake. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.15% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has 10,438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 59,922 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 109,139 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,437 shares. Da Davidson holds 2,109 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 9,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.02% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nordea Management invested 0.09% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,278 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Apg Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 4.69% or 4.49M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.07% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Dupont Corp owns 28,838 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 30,600 shares.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.