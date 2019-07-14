Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position by $7.28 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake by $1.92 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 40,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 389,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 807,107 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 142,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 82,798 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. 3,000 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 29,683 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 59,119 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 106,114 were accumulated by Noesis Cap Mangement. Reliant Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,056 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited owns 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 63,760 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp has invested 3.65% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.01% or 2,039 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.56% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 1.17% or 20,755 shares. Alyeska Group LP holds 168,314 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.35% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares to 240,900 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80 million for 13.61 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.