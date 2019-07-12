Security Capital Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by $18.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 430,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 737,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.97M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64B for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ford and Volkswagen: Throwing Rocks at Silicon Valley – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Etsy’s Free Shipping Push Sounds Like a Marketing Gimmick – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “When and Where to Place Your Amazon Stock Purchase Order – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mgmt has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tennessee-based Diversified Tru Company has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Company has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,742 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wade G W Inc reported 4,034 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Fred Alger invested 6.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Management Ltd Partnership reported 197,074 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Melvin Mngmt LP holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,295 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sfmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 2.32% stake. Northstar Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.93% or 2,826 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 0.28% or 337 shares. Moreover, Marsico Capital Mngmt has 6.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inv Counsel invested in 3.05% or 4,660 shares.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $119.05M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich: Blue-Chip REIT At A Deep Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich Is My Favorite Mall Operator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of stock. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M.