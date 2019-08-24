Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake By $31.42 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Cabot (CBT)

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cabot has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 6.86% above currents $37.9 stock price. Cabot had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Loop Capital. See Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 37.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 266,275 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 446,405 shares with $53.12M value, down from 712,680 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $25.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 741,963 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 422,184 shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 11,050 shares. Kennedy Cap accumulated 91,197 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,281 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 15,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Magnetar Llc stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 86,094 are held by Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,786 shares. North Star Investment Management owns 800 shares. Fund Mngmt accumulated 69,400 shares. 912,255 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $125 highest and $120 lowest target. $122.50’s average target is 1.47% above currents $120.72 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. Raymond James downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $120 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,614 are owned by Natixis Advsrs L P. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 49,209 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 14,922 were reported by Telemus Limited Co. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bailard stated it has 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 5,211 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 225,016 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 26,286 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tiemann Invest stated it has 0.15% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 17,049 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc invested 1.82% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Loudon Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,915 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 326,256 shares.

